Mujjo has introduced the Echelon AirPods Case, a new leather case for first and second generation Apple AirPods.

Crafted from Ecco Leather, which is Gold Rated by the Leather Working Group for its low environmental impact, the Echelon AirPods Cases have a durable finish, rich color, and will develop a beautiful patina with use and age, according to the folks at Mujjo.

Features include a front-cut out for the charging indicator light, a built-in clip and built-in lanyard loop so the cases can be attached to keys, bags, and more, a side opening for sound alerts, and a molded leather button for the sync button. What’s more, the cases can be charged via plug or wireless charger.

Mujjo’s Echelon AirPods Cases are available now from mujjo.com and the company’s Amazon Store. Prices start at US$39.

