On the heels of the hit limited series “Black Bird,” Apple TV+ has announced that creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin will reteam for “Firebug,” a new Apple Original drama series hailing from Apple Studios.

Written by Lehane and inspired by true events, “Firebug” will follow a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator (played by Egerton) as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.

“Firebug” will be produced by Apple Studios and is developed, written and executive produced by Lehane. In addition to starring, Egerton will serve as executive producer alongside Richard Plepler through EDEN Productions; Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin through Imperative Entertainment.

The fictional series is inspired by some of the events presented in truth.media’s acclaimed “Firebug” podcast, which was hosted by the Oscar and Emmy-winning Antholis, who executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC; Emmy Award winner Marc Smerling serves as executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp.

The new series marks the latest collaboration for Egerton, Lehane, Plepler, Antholis and Thomas following “Black Bird,” which is now streaming globally on Apple TV+ and has been hailed by critics as “gripping,” “incredibly well-acted” and “a stealthy piece of storytelling.” Egerton will also soon be seen starring in the upcoming Apple Original Film “Tetris: The Movie.”

“Firebug” is also the fourth project hailing from Apple Studios and produced by Imperative Entertainment, joining “Black Bird,” Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s highly anticipated film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and the recently announced Apple Original Film development “The Wager,” an adaptation of David Grann’s highly anticipated new book being developed by Sikelia Productions.

