Satechi has launched its newest portable charging device — the Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand.

With a foldable and portable design, the Power Stand can charge up to three devices simultaneously with 10000mAH full battery capacity. It’s handy for streaming videos, listening to music, or making hands free calls while powering up on the go, as it can rest comfortably in both landscape and portrait modes.

The wireless charger is priced at $99.99, but now through Dec. 15, shoppers can benefit from an introductory sale of 25% off with code DUO25.

