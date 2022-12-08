To determine which U.S. industries are the most trustworthy, Clarify Capital — a business financing firm — consulted the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and surveyed over 1,000 Americans about their opinions regarding different industries and specific brands. And Apple is the most trusted technology brand.

Google ranks second and Microsoft third. Despite significant cost increases, Netflix ranks above Yahoo and Walt Disney as the most trusted media brand in America. Amazon is the most trusted brand by Americans among all generations. You can check out the full study here.

When asked about the value of brand trustworthiness, most respondents (78%) said it was very important to them. It was at least moderately important to 15%, while only 7% said it was a little important. Although given the option, no one felt it was unimportant.

Nearly everyone we surveyed (90%) said that trust makes them more likely to purchase from a business. Forty-nine percent of respondents said they’d be more likely to recommend a trusted brand to friends, which is something companies should strive for. Even in the age of high-tech advertising, word-of-mouth marketing is still a powerful asset.

As for the top indicators of trustworthiness, respondents believed that delivering on promises, asking for honest reviews and feedback, and pricing transparency were the top three factors. However, men and women ranked these indicators differently. Men didn’t place “delivering on promises” among their top three (though women ranked it at No. 1). Instead, male respondents viewed a company’s ability to build relationships with its consumers as more important.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related