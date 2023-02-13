From February 10 to 17, Satechi is offering 20% off sitewide with code DONATE and will be contributing 10% of website sales from this time to the Turkiye Earthquake Relief Fund.

As you’ve likely seen in the news, two massive earthquakes have struck the southeastern part of Turkey and Syria with over 36,000 dead. Satechi spokesperson Danielle Lirette says this tragedy hits especially close to home for Satechi as they have team members with friends and family that have been directly impacted.

