Apple has rounded out the cast for its crime drama series “Sinking Spring” with the addition of Golden Globe winner Ving Rhames (the “Mission: Impossible” franchise), Dustin Nguyen (“The Accidental Getaway Driver”), Nesta Cooper (“See”), Idris Debrand (“Dear Edward”), Liz Caribel (“Pussy Island”) and Will Pullen (“A Little Prayer”), reports “Deadline.”

The actors join an ensemble led by 2023 Academy Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry (of Apple TV+’s “Causeway” movie) which also includes Michael Mando, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew and Amir Arison.

About ‘Sinking Spring’

“Sinking Spring” is based on the book Dennis Tafoya’s book, “Dope Thief,” and follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard. Arison will play Mark Nader, the Supervisory Special Agent in the DEA.

