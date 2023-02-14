Apple TV+ hosted its first-ever red carpet event in France at the Publicis Cinémas in Paris, with the world premiere screening of new thriller “Liaison,” premiering on February 24, 2023.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere alongside starsVincent Cassel and Eva Green, were Gérard Lanvin, Irène Jacob, Stanislas Merhar, Laëtitia Eïdo, Eriq Ebouaney, Bukky Bakray, Aziz Dyab, Lyna Dubarry, Thierry Frémont, Daniel Francis, Marco Horanieh, Yan Tual, creator and writer Virginie Brac, director and executive producer Stephen Hopkins and executive producers Gub Neal, Jean-Benoît Gillig, Sarada McDermott, Edward Barlow and more.

Here’s how the sereis is described: “Liaison” is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.

The first episode of “Liaison” debuts globally on Friday, February 24, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31, 2023, on Apple TV+.

