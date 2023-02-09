An alleged organized crime ring accused of targeting Apple retail stores in a series of Bay Area (California) heists has seen eight suspects arrested, reports the San Francisco Standard.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) estimates the alleged thieves have caused over $1 million in losses to Apple. The suspects have been arrested on felony charges of conspiracy and organized retail theft for the trafficking of stolen products across multiple states.

The investigation began in September 2022 when CHP organized crime officers learned of a group stealing and trafficking Apple products in California, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Georgia and Alabama. In a press conference, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the criminals targeted stores throughout California, including in the East Bay, San Mateo County and Los Angeles.

