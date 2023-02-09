As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple’s online store in Turkey has gone dark in recognition of the devastating earthquakes that have hit the region. And the tech giant has said it would donate to relief and recovery efforts.

According to Fox News, while rescuers in Turkey and Syria continue to search for survivors after Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake, hopes of finding more people alive in the rubble three days after the disaster are starting to fade as 15,000 people are confirmed dead.

As of Thursday morning, at least 12,391 people died from the earthquake and its aftershocks in Turkey. The country’s disaster management agency said more than 60,000 have been injured and tens of thousands have been displaced. More than 2,900 people have been reported dead on Syria’s side of the border.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related