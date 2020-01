PremiumSoft has released Navicat Data Modeler 3.0, an update of its utility designed for complex data modeling. The upgrades focuses on improving responsiveness, usability, and performance.

Navicat Data Modeler 3.0 is available on macOS, Windows, and Linux platforms. A perpetual license is priced at US$459 (commercial) and $249 (non-commercial). A subscription license is 22.99/month (commercial) and 12.99/month (non-commercial). A demo is available for download.

