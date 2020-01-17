The artificial intelligence chipset market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 30.8% from 2020 to 2025, according to Research and Markets (www.researchandmarkets.com)

The need for efficient systems to solve the problems is becoming important due to the growth in the volume of the data that result in the majority of the vendors in the IT industry have focused on developing AI chips, notes the research group. The factors such as the emergence of quantum computing and rising in implementation of AI chips in the robotics industry have shown a positive impact on the growth of the artificial intelligence chipsets market over the forecast period.

Research and Markets says the global artificial intelligence chipset market is segmented on the basis of technology and end-user. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, and computer vision. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, automotive, agriculture, and other.

The global AI chipsets market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, according to Research and Markets. North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest-growing region in the artificial intelligence chipset market.

Image courtesy of Datanami

Like this: Like Loading...