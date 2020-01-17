Epson has expanded its classroom projector lineup with seven new PowerLite projectors built specifically for the K-12 education environment to increase student engagement and collaboration.

The PowerLite E20, X49 and W49 are powerful, budget-friendly classroom projectors; the PowerLite 118, 119W, 982W, and 992F are networkable classroom projectors with premium connectivity and audio. The PowerLite 992F also comes equipped with Miracast and built-in wireless with enterprise-level security for enhanced connectivity and flexibility.

Merging diverse wired and wireless options with Epson’s 3LCD technology and up to 4,200 lumens of equal color and white brightness, the PowerLite projectors deliver big, bright images for easy-to-read presentations and offer multi-device tools that enable students to engage in collaborative learning environments. They also allow educators to simultaneously display content from up to four devices with the Epson iProjection wireless display solution with a built-in moderator function.

Plus, with Miracast technology the PowerLite 992F allows educators to easily connect with a laptop, tablet or smartphone and mirror Full HD content including movies, videos, photos and music – all without a single cable.The new PowerLite projectors come equipped with flexible display capabilities and allow teachers to utilize wall space while the projector is not in use, unlike permanent flat panel options.

The PowerLite E20 will be available in April 2020; the PowerLite X49, W49, 118, 119W and 982W will be available in June 2020; the PowerLite 992F will be available in July 2020. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/projectors-education.

