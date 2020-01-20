Zevrix Solutions has released ArtOptimizer 3.0.8, a feature update to company’s image workflow automation tool for Adobe Illustrator.

The tool helps users reduce the size of Illustrator links and automate complex image transformations. The software also offers image format and color conversion, batch processing, settings presets, and much more. Version adds support for the Preserve Details 2.0 resampling method the upscaling technology in Photoshop.

ArtOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website for U.S. $120. Licensed users of earlier versions can upgrade to ArtOptimizer 3 for $60. A demo is available for download. ArtOptimizer requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop CS6-2020.

