Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory 2.4.18, a maintenance update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory automates printing and exporting from InDesign helping users eliminate repetitive tasks and avoid costly errors. The app offers batch processing, PDF security presets, auto-preflight, and more. Version 2.4.18 allows users to insert specific text from individual layers in InDesign document into the variable names of output files.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for US$170; there’s a “lite” version for $120. A demo is available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $85 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-2020.

