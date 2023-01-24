Apple has released new software (16.2) for the HomePod (first and second generations) and the HomePod mini. Here are Apple’s release notes:

HomePod software version 16.3 includes support for new features for your HomePod. This update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements.

– Temperature and humidity sensing measures your indoor climate with HomePod (2nd generation) and HomePod mini

– Remastered ambient sounds are more immersive and can now be added to scenes, automations, and alarms in the Home app

– Find My on HomePod now enables you to ask Siri for the location of friends and family, if they have shared it with you

– Recurring Home automations can be set up using just your voice

– Siri confirmation tone will now play to indicate when smart home requests are completed for accessories that may not visibly show a change or are located in a different room

– Audio tuning optimizes spoken content such as podcasts for even greater clarity on HomePod (2nd generation) and HomePod (1st generation)

– Updated volume controls on HomePod (1st generation) give you more granular adjustments at lower volumes

Your HomePod and HomePod mini should automatically update. If not:

Make sure that your iOS device is updated to the latest version of iOS.

On your iOS device, open the Home app and tap the house icon in the upper-left corner.

Tap Software Update.

Tap Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.

