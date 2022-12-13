As noted by AppleInsider, Best Buy is expanding its Upgrade+ program to include more Apple products, with customers now able to get select iMac and Mac Studio models under the program.

In October, Best Buy announced what it said was a first-of-its-kind upgrade program called Upgrade+ powered by Citizens Pay, “making it easy and affordable for customers to experience and upgrade to the latest Mac laptops with Apple silicon, including MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.” Now more Macs have been added to the list.

Through Upgrade+, customers can apply for financing to purchase a new Mac laptop with affordable payments spread across 36 months before deciding if they want to upgrade to a newer device in month 37.For example, Upgrade+ allows customers to finance a Mac laptop from $19.99/month for 36 months and the $280.35 final payment is due in month 37. (That’s based on an original price of $999.99.)

After 36 months, customers will then have the option to upgrade to a newer Mac laptop model by returning the qualifying product and remaining in the program, making the final payment to keep the device they’ve originally purchased, or they can simply return it and leave the program. If they choose to either upgrade to a newer Mac laptop model, or to return the original product, Best Buy will make the final payment on behalf of the customer.

With Upgrade+, customers can also purchase AppleCare+ for their device as well as select Apple accessories and finance these additional purchases over 36 months. Best Buy Totaltech members who purchase a MacBook through the program will also receive their standard membership benefit of AppleCare+ at no additional charge for up to 24 months while their membership is active.

For more information on the Upgrade+ program, visit BestBuy.com/UpgradePlus.

