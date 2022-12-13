iOttie’s US$44.95 Terus USB Hub is a versatile multiport adapter with a low-profile design that should appeal to Telsa owners. That excludes most of us, including me.

It expands the versatility of the Tesla Model 3 or Model Y center console by providing four conveniently located USB ports. And it’s MagSafe compatible. To use you just connect the hub to the two existing USB-C ports hidden in the center console of a Telsa. This gives you additional charging capabilities while conserving storage space.

The Terus USB Hub features 2 USB-A charging ports and two fast-charging USB-C ports. One of the latter has data transfer capabilities.

The Terus Monitor Mount is a MagSafe compatible phone mount that seamlessly attaches to the back of a Tesla touchscreen, vehicle monitor, or home desktop. In case you’re not familiar with it, MagSafe is Apple’s name for a family of quick-attach accessories for the iPhone 12 and later. MagSafe accessories sport magnets that attach to your iPhone and, among other things, provide faster wireless charging up to 15W.

To use the Terus Monitor Mount, just tap your iPhone against the soft silicone mounting face and magnets will automatically form a secure connection. It’s easy to install and use.

The Terus series was meticulously designed for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. If you own such a vehicle, the Terus USB Hub should appear to you. If you don’t own such a vehicle, you should be on the lookout for other MagSafe devices for your car.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★ (for Tesla owners)

(It’s of no use to the rest of us)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related