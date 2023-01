Apple released tvOS 16.3. There’s no info on what’s included in the update, but it’s likely bug fixes and performance tweaks.

tvOS 16.3 runs on the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. It can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on your Apple TV set-top box. Then go to System > Software Update.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today