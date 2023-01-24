In celebration of Data Privacy Day, Apple has unveiled a new set of educational resources designed to help users take control of their data.

As threats to the privacy and security of personal information are on the rise, a new Today at Apple session will educate users on how they can safeguard their data. And to drive awareness about the importance of data privacy, Apple has also partnered with Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed in “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data.”

Beginning Saturday, January 28, a new Today at Apple session, “Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone,” will explore features including Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Check, Location Services, and passkeys. In this session, attendees will learn how they can customize each feature based on their individual privacy preferences.

Today at Apple offers free creative sessions to help customers get the most out of their Apple products. This new 30-minute session will be available at all Apple Store locations around the world, and customers can now also sign up for Group Bookings and schedule a session for their group, organization, or class.

Anyone — regardless of experience level — can sign up for Today at Apple sessions at their local Apple Store by registering at apple.co/skills-privacy. And you can learn more about Apple’s privacy features by visiting apple.com/privacy.

