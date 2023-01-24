The second-generation HomePod appears to have a significant backlog of pre-orders, delaying shipping dates by up to seven weeks in certain markets, according to MacRumors.

In the U.S., the midnight ‌HomePod‌ is estimated to ship in three to four weeks, much later than the ‌HomePod‌’s launch date of Friday, February 3. The white ‌HomePod‌, however, is listed as having no delay. In the United Kingdom, the midnight ‌HomePod‌ faces a five to six-week delay in shipping. In other markets, such as Germany, both colors of the new ‌HomePod‌ face more than a month delay.

Apple describes the second generation HomePod as “a powerful smart speaker that delivers next-level acoustics in a gorgeous, iconic design.” Among other things, it offers support for immersive Spatial Audio tracks and new ways to manage everyday tasks and control the smart home. For example, users can now create smart home automations using Siri, get notified when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in their home, and check temperature and humidity in a room — all hands-free.

The new HomePod is available to order online and in the Apple Store app starting today, with availability beginning Friday, February 3. The price is US$299. The first generation model was discontinued in 2021.

The second gen HomePod is available in white and midnight, a new color made with 100% recycled mesh fabric, with a color-matched woven power cable.

