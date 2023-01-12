Those updates of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros expected to debut in March or April have been delayed again, according to DigiTimes. The report doesn’t say when they’ll ship, and the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) still thinks we’ll see ‘em this spring.

Upgraded pro laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips were expected to arrive in late 2022. Then the rumor was that they were pushed back to early 2023. I still think that’s when we’ll arrive.

As for the next rev of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, they may be equipped with very high-bandwidth, high-speed RAM. No major design changes are expected.

Released in October 2021, current MacBook Pro models sport 5nm M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. Upcoming models will almost certainly pack M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which some reports have said will be the first 3nm Apple Silicon processors.

