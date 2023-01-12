Both the IDC and Canalys research groups have said that global personal computer (PC) sales are down, but that Apple’s Mac is doing better than most. And a new report from the Gartner research group agrees, though some details differ.

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 65.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 28.5% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc. This marks the largest quarterly shipment decline since Gartner began tracking the PC market in the mid-1990s. For the year, PC shipments reached 286.2 million units in 2022, a 16.2% decrease from 2021.

Gartner says that worldwide Mac sales dropped from 7.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 to 7 million in quarter four of 2022. That’s a decline of 10.2%. Still the Mac’s global market share increased from 8.6% to 10.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 because other vendors did worse.

Lenovo global PC sales are down 28.6% annually. HP’s global PC sales are down 29.1% year-over-year. Dell’s worldwide PC sales are down 37% annually.

According to Gartner, in the U.S., Apple is now the third largest PC manufacturer with 17.2% market share. It sold approximately 2.9 million Macs in quarter four of 2022 compared to million in quarter four of 2021. That’s a year-over-year decrease of 3.1%.

Ahead of the Apple in the U.S. PC market are HP with 26.8% market share and Dell with 23.4% market share. Gartner doesn’t count tablets such as iPads when tallying PC sales.

