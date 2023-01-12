By Laura Darnell

The US$54 MUJJO leather iPhone wallet case is awesome. The slim profile coupled with the material the case is made of make it easy to get in and out of a pocket. I’m using it with my iPhone 14.

And the magnetic card keeper is a game changer! I’ve tried and liked several other phone case/card keeper combos, but this one is my favorite. The magnet grip is strong enough that I don’t feel like it will fall off, but not so strong that I can’t get it off easily.

The MUJJO leather case/wallet’s vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully. It sports machined metal buttons for extra clickiness and responsiveness.

The Full Leather Wallet Case’s 1mm raised leather bezel protects the iPhone’s screen from abrasive surfaces, and the raised rear-camera bump protects the lenses.

It’s lined with a microfibre with a satin-like finish And with its MagSafe compatibility, the MUJJO case/wallet seamlessly works with wireless charging.

The MUJJO leather case/wallet comfortably holds a license and credit card. I do find that I have to remove the card holder to get the cards out of it, but that doesn’t bother me too much. I would definitely recommend this case and card holder combo.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

