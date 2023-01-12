Apple TV+ has unveiled the launch date and cast for “Jane,” a new 10-episode mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (“Dino Dana”, “Endlings,” “Ghostwriter”), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, “Jane” premieres globally on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+.

Here’s how “Jane” is described: Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

The ast also includes Tamara Almeida (“Secrets at the Inn”), Dan Abramovici (“Wayne”), newcomer Jazz Allen and Sam Marra (“Stumptown”).

From Sinking Ship Entertainment, “Jane,” a live-action/CGI-blended series, is created by company partner J.J. Johnson who executive produces alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather.

“Jane” marks the second Apple Original series produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining acclaimed, Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Ghostwriter.”

