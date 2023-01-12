Apple TV+ series and movies have received nine nods as the 2023 NAACP Image Awards nominees have been revealed.

“Emancipation’ is nominated for Outstanding Motion Picture. Will Smith is up for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, while the movie’s cast is up for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture.

Other Apple TV films and/or series are up for NAACP Image Awards. Apple TV+’s “Causeway” is nominated for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture. Samuel L. Jackson of “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special.

Omar Benson Miller of “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special. “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” itself is up for Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special.”

Phylicia Rashad of “Little America” is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special. “Central Park” is up for Outstanding Animated Series.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. The NAACP Image Awards is set to take place live, in front of an audience for the first time in three years, on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. (Eastern) on BET. Voting by the public on this year’s winners is available through Feb. 10 on the Image Awards’ website.

