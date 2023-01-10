Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From 9to5Mac: Some first responders are asking iPhone users to disable Emergency SOS and crash detection due to influx of false positives.

° From MacRumors: In partnership with parking platform SpotHero, Apple Maps now provides parking information for more than 8,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Parking availability can be filtered based on EV charging, wheelchair accessibility, and more.

° From iMore: If some of your albums aren’t sounding quite right on Apple Music, you’re not alone. There’s a possible bug affecting gapless playback for some iPhone and iPad users in iOS/iPadOS 16.2, according to posts on Reddit and in Apple’s support forums.

° From Privacy Wizards: Privacy Wizards, an online privacy website, has released their annual guide to the best iPhone VPNs in 2023. The comprehensive guide includes reviews and rankings of the top VPNs for iPhone users, as well as a breakdown of key features and pricing.

° From MacVoices Live!: The MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Brittany Smith, Jeff Gamet, Mark Fuccio, Andrew Orr, and Jim Rea continue to discuss the use (or lack) of app clips and why they seem to have disappeared from the user landscape. Do QR codes represent a convenience or a threat vector or both? (Part 3)

