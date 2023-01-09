Not surprisingly, Mac laptops now drive Apple’s personal computer business, notes a report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

Laptops account for 74% of units over the past year and have remained at around that level for the past several years, notes CIRP. Apple laptop sales are divided evenly between the more powerful and expensive MacBook Pro models (54%) and lighter, less costly MacBook Air models (46%).

When out comes to desktop, the iMac accounts for 50% of sales. That compares to 43% for the Mac Pro, but only 4% for the Mac mini and the Mac Studio. Which makes me wonder why Apple is letting its most popular desktop, the iMac, languish with no update with an M2 processor.

Reports say the 24-inch all-in-one won’t be upgraded until Apple unveils its M3 processor in late 2023 or early 2024. That’s too long between performance tweaks.

Interestingly, Mac mini and Mac Studio are a tiny sliver of Mac desktop sales at 4% each and a minuscule piece of the big picture with just 1% each of total Mac sales.

