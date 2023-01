Monday evening at the Walter Reade Theater in New York, Apple TV+ held the premiere event for the psychological thriller “Servant” from M. Night Shyamalan and starring Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included director and executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, stars Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, as well as additional cast members Tony Revolori, Boris McGiver, Barbara Kingsley and Mathilde DeHaye.

Season four will conclude the final chapter of the Turner story. Here’s how it’s described: Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce Street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: Who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?

“Servant” stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their roles for the final season.

In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch and Todd Black.

Directors for season four are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held and Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, and Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala; and writers are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson and Kara Lee Corthon. “Servant” is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists Productions. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

