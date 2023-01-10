iPhone 15 rumors are so old hat. Let’s look ahead. The iPhone 16 Pro will feature under-display Face ID technology to provide more usable display area, according to a (translated) report from The Elec.

The report says the tech giant will move the components required for ‌Face ID‌ authentication directly under the ‌iPhone‌’s display in 2024. When not in use, the TrueDepth camera for ‌Face ID‌ won’t be visible under the display.

This isn’t the first time under-display Face ID tech has been rumored for Apple devices. An April 20 2022 report by The Elec claimed that Samsung Display is developing a new under-panel camera technology that Apple plans to use to hide Face ID under the display on next year’s “iPhone 15 Pro” models, according to.

The article added that Samsung Display’s technology is expected to apply first to Samsung Electronics’ foldable phones launching next year, followed by the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The Elec also claimed that the smartphone will have only a hole for the front camera, with Face ID appearing hidden under the display.

And in his his August 23, 2021 Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple considered adding Touch ID to the iPhone 13, but those plans were delayed. Still, he said the ultimate goal is to add this feature to smartphones along with under-the-display Face ID.

The Sellers Group (that’s me) says this makes sense as Apple has filed for, and/or been granted, patents for such tech. One granted patent is number 11,067,884 for “through-display optical transmission, reception, or sensing through micro-optic elements.

Other rumors about the iPhone 16 are that it will pack an A18 Bionic processor based on TSMC’s 3nm process like this year’s A17 Bionic, and feature LPDDR5X memory.

