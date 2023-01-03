Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From The Mac Observer: Apple has reportedly added its new Home architecture, introduced with iOS 16.2, to an internal database of major issues.

° From AppleInsider: Police were able to apprehend four men who stole a Texas man’s car and other property, after tracking the thieves via AirPods.

° From Cult of Mac: The CEO of Epic Games teased Fortnite fans that the game will once again be playable on iPhone in 2023.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel kicks off this session with a discussion of the potential liabilities and issues associated with spinning up your own Mastodon server. (Part 1)

