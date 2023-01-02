Apple is increasing the price of out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacements for all ‌iPhone‌ models older than the iPhone 14 later this year, as noted by Reddit.

The current battery service fees for the iPhone 14 series are US$99. For the iPhone 13 and older full screen iPhones are $69 and for iPhones with home button are US$49. Effective March 1, the battery service fee for the iPhone 13 and older models will get a $20 increase, meaning they will be increased to $89 and $69, respectively.

Apple is also increasing prices of iPad and Mac battery replacement.

