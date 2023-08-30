In a new Medium post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the iPhone 15 Pro Max was the “last project to kick off,” meaning that its mass production schedule is lagging behind the other iPhone 15 models.

And it’s expect to account for 35-40% of the updated smartphone line’s shipments. Kuo says that the iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments in the second half of the year will grow 10–20% compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max in the same period in 2022.

Kuo also says that Apple has faced production challenges with the new titanium frame material that will be used to reduce weight in the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max lineup. The challenges are “high processing difficulty and significant design changes during development.”

Kuo says that previous battery and frame issues have been resolved mainly by improving production yield. He adds that the iPhone 15 Pro colors may be gray, white, black, and blue. The regular colors may be black, pink, yellow, blue, and green.

Apple has announced plans to hold a special event on Tuesday, September 12, at 10 am. (Pacific Time). The “Wanderlust” event — at which we’re almost certain to see new iPhones and Apple Watches (and perhaps new AirPods Pros with a USB-charging case) unveiled — will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

The event will be pre-ordered for broadcast. However, some members of the media will be present to get some hands-on time with the new gadgets.

