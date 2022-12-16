My Little Pony: Mane Merge is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

My Little Pony: Mane Merge is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described:

C’mon everypony, we must save Equestria! A darkness is creeping through the lands, causing chaos to the Earth Ponies of Maretime Bay, through to the Unicorns in Bridlewood, and even to the Pegasi soaring above the clouds in Zephyr Heights. Saddle up and help the Mane 5, Sunny, Izzy, Zipp, Pipp, & Hitch, as they work together to investigate what or who is behind this dark curse.

Go on an adventure with your pony pals and explore Equestria as nopony has seen it before! Make your mark and inspire hope across the lands. Clear up the mysterious vines, heal jittery critters, and restore your surroundings by fulfilling everyponies’ Wishes. Merge various items like Sunny Starscout’s signature Smoothies and delicious desserts, and Izzy Moonbow’s glittery craft supplies to complete Wishes.

Play fun-filled mini-games at the Crystal Brighthouse with the Mane 5. Create beautiful friendship Bracelets with Izzy, shake your hoof-thing with Zephyr Heights’s biggest pop star Pipp Petals, help Sunny restore her room after it’s been taken over by critters, and so much more!

MANE FEATURES

RESTORE EQUESTRIA

Now that magic has returned to Equestria, darkness has fallen across the world. Explore, unlock, and uncover magical locations. Clear the darkness, defend magic, and rescue ponies and critters alike.

MERGE MAGIC

Fulfill everyponies’ wishes by merging and making items. Complete Wishes to restore the lands of Equestria to glory. Let your sparkle burn bright and do your part, hoof to heart!

CRYSTAL BRIGHTHOUSE

This is the new home of the Mane 5 and their mare-velous mini-games. The former lighthouse of Maretime Bay has been rebuilt, renovated, and re-energized.

COLLECT-A-THON

Complete challenges and achievements to collect stickers and fill out your Sticker Book. There are over 120+ stickers to collect, so trot to it!

WEEKLY CHALLENGES

Try your hoof at the weekly challenges; feed the hungry critter in Feeding Frenzy or look for Sparky Sparkeroni in Find Sparky.

My Little Pony: Mane Merge is a single player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

