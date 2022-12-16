Apple TV+’s “Shantaram” won’t be back for a second season. It’s been canceled, according to Deadline.

The finale of season one airs today and will serve as a series finale, the article adds. Of course, Apple never announced plans for a second season, so perhaps it never planned one. Guess we’ll see if today’s episode wraps the storyline up or not.

About ‘Shantaram’

Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, “Shantaram” follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

“Shantaram” is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

