Apple was the only top-five smartphone brand to grow year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022, according to new data from Counterpoint Research. The company’s iPhone now has 16% of the global smartphone market.

The global smartphone market declined by 12% year-over-year but grew 3% quarter-over-quarter to 301.9 million units in the quarter, notes the research group.

Samsung’s shipments declined by 7% year-over-year in the third quarter even though it’s shares were constant from last quarter. OPPO* and vivo are still in double digit year-over-year declines in their respective shipments.

