Apple tried to prevent union-organizing efforts in Ohio by creating a company-controlled labor group for employees to join instead, the Communications Workers of America alleged in a complaint, according to Bloomberg Law.

In a filing Friday with the US National Labor Relations Board, the CWA accused the tech company of “soliciting employees to join an employer-created / employer-dominated labor organization as a means of stifling union activities,” the article adds.

Federal labor law restricts companies from setting up pseudo-union organizations that are controlled by management, a tactic commonly used by companies in the early 20th century to sap support for independent union organizing.

The CWA’s complaint, which involves Apple’s Easton Town Center store in Columbus, Ohio, also accuses Apple of holding mandatory anti-union meetings in which management falsely claimed the company would be legally barred from negotiating on certain topics if workers unionized. Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Creating a work group controlled by management is undemocratic and a clear attempt at union-busting,” CWA’s secretary-treasurer, Sara Steffens, said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg Law. “If management actually cared about workers having a voice on the job, they would direct them to Apple Retail Union/CWA which is run by workers, not bosses.”

This isn’t the first time Apple has been accused of trying to block unionization efforts. According to an August MacRumors, k Apple retail employees nationwide were invited to an FAQ-style meeting where store management attempted to answer questions on unionization and create an open environment to discuss unions. The goal, not surprisingly, was to discourage unionization.

Apple Stores around the world have begun unionizing efforts. They include stores in the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom.

