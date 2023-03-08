The Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC) , which specializes in helping reduce unnecessary calls for service from alarm systems, has issued a warning concerning false alarms created by the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple Watch.

“Technology that is meant to detect car crashes, heart attacks or other life-threatening situations, has generated some real media success stories on how a life was saved, however, there have been numerous reports on these devices contacting 911 call centers where no emergency condition existed,” Stan Martin, SIAC executive director, says in a press release “In many instances, the false alarms have been triggered by routine events such as skiing or exercising.

SIAC recommends the owners of the iPhone 14 or Apple Watch take the following steps to avoid generating unnecessary calls to 911 centers:

Learn how the alert system functions.

Respond immediately to notifications from your device that the alarm has been triggered to avoid having the phone or watch contact a 911 center.

Upgrade the device to the latest software version.

Be aware of what types of events can trigger the device when there is no emergency.

If you’re in a situation that is likely to trigger a false alarm and are not able to respond to a notification, we suggest you consider disabling this feature or function.

If your device contacts 911 automatically, law enforcement may try to contact you to confirm an actual emergency exists, if possible, please answer the call, do not ignore/disregard. As with typical 911 emergency calls, it leaves law enforcement with no choice but to dispatch an officer or deputy.

“This is an issue that both Apple and its customers need to address,” says Martin. “Failure to address false alarm issues can eventually lead to a lower level of response, fines or other measures to try to address the issue.”

