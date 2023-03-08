Conventional wisdom holds that Apple device owners tend to be younger than average US consumers, but that’s not necessarily true.

Apple markets itself as a younger brand across all of its devices, but does it resonate similarly for iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners? Consumer Intelligence Research Partners were skeptical, but say they were wrong in a new paywalled report.

CIRP analyzed the age of Apple customers that own iPhones, iPads, and/or Mac computers. These customers purchased any one or more than one of those three devices in the year ending December 2022. The research group says that age profiles don’t vary that much between Apple devices.

In the 18-34 age category, ownership of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac is 22% across the board. The results are similar for the 25-34 age group, with 27% for iPhone owners, 28% for iPad, and 31% for Mac. The numbers are similar for other age groups for each device, with the rest of the age profiles being 35-44, 45-54, 55-65, and over 65. In each case, percentages for each device don’t differ by more than 5%.

