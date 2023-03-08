Gamma is a “modern media and music company created to revolutionize the way artists create, distribute, and monetize their content and brand.”

It’s founded by former Apple Music Global Creative Director Larry Jackson and veteran music executive Ike Youssef, gamma’s launch is supported with financial backing from Apple, Eldridge, and A24.

“The power of intellectual property and creative expression cannot be contained to any one format,” says Jackson. “The artists shaping today’s culture not only create music, but also video, film, podcasts, fashion, and more. They shouldn’t have to jump through multiple hoops to express themselves. gamma is built with the flexibility and aptitude that creators need to connect with fans on all formats and across all channels – with transparency and no restriction. We are a progressive media company powered by the best-in-class content distribution and analytics software by way of our Vydia acquisition. And central to its core, gamma is an ideas company.”

“We’re excited to see Larry’s vision come to life with gamma,” adds Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music. “We’re always looking for new ways to support creators, and we can’t wait to see what talent across music, video, podcasts, and more dream up.”

Gamma operates in distinct but connected business segments: Recorded Music, Visual Content, Media, Creative Agency, and Direct-To-Consumer Products. Jackson says gamma’s capabilities revolve around three pillars — content creation, content distribution, and development of the artist-centered business enterprise.

