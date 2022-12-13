Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From Reuters: Apple should face a 6 million euro (about US$6.3 million) fine for breach of privacy rules, Francois Pellegrini, the top adviser to a French data protection authority’s sanction body recommended on Monday.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s latest macOS updates are reportedly causing Wi-Fi connectivity issues for some M1 and M2 MacBook users. The issues center around internet connectivity being slower than expected, leading to drops in video calls and other issues.

° From AppleInsider: Lead times for deliveries of the iPhone 14 Pro models has slightly improved in China, as the march to return to normal supply levels slowly continues.

° From Macworld: The appearance of “Mac14,6” and “Mac15,4” in November suggests Apple is testing M2 Pro and M2 Max models ahead of an imminent launch.

° From MacRumors: YouTube’s Apple TV app is crashing and causing some issues for users when they try to exit out of the app, according to user reports online.

° From Keloland: A Bettendorf, Iowa, man was arrested after authorities say he placed Apple AirTags on a victim’s car to stalk them.

° From The Mac Observer: A “Saturday Night Live” sketch featuring Martin Short and Steve Martin pokes fun at “A Christmas Carol” while promoting Apple Pay.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Adam Engst and Chuck Joiner finish up their virtual visit to the Diablo Valley Mac User Group by discussing AirTags, why Apple drops some product segments, and privacy. (Part 2)

