In addition to Black Bird’sTaron Edgerton and Paul Walter Houser’s nominations — which we reported as the Golden Globe nominations were being announced — Apple TV+ shows also garnered four more nominations.

“Black Bird” is nominated for “Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture” Adam Scott of “Severance” is nominated for “Best Actor in a Drama Series,” while the show’s John Turturro is up for “Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series.” The complete list of nominees can be found here.

The Golden Globe winners will be announced January 10 in a live, NBC-and Peacock-televised show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

