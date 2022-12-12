The 2022 Golden Globe nominations were announced today. Taron Edgerton and Paul Walter Houser were nominated for Apple TV+’s “Black Bird” limited series.

Edgerton is nominated for “Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.” Houser is nominated for “Best Supporting Actor—Television Limited Series/Motion Picture.”

The Golden Globe winners will be announced January 10 in a live, NBC-and Peacock-televised show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

About ‘Black Bird’

“Black Bird” — now streaming on Apple TV+ — stars Egerton as Jimmy Keene, Hauser as Larry Hall, Greg Kinnear as Brian Miller, Sepideh Moafi as Lauren McCauley, and Ray Liotta as Jimmy Keene’s father, Big Jim Keene. The series is adapted from the true crime memoir “In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole.

Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar?

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

