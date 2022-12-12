What Apple product are you most looking forward to in 2023? Tell us and you may win a prize.

Apple World Today is teaming up with ZAGG for a holiday giveaway. Five lucky folks will win a mophie product of their choice.

To enter drop an email to me (dennis.sellers@appleworld.today) no later than Dec. 18 and tell me what Apple product you’re most anticipating next year. Your name will be entered into a (virtual) hat and five lucky names drawn.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 19. Good luck. BTW, participants must be located in the U.S.

Happy Holidays!

