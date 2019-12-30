PremiumSoft CyberTech has released Navicat Monitor 2.0, an update of the agentless remote server monitoring tool for MySQL, MariaDB and SQL Server. It includes a set of real-time and historical graphs that allow you to drill down into server statistic details.

With version 2.0, users can uncover the problematic queries, such as identifying: long running queries with cumulative execution time count; slow queries with unacceptable response time; deadlocks when two or more queries permanently block each other; and more.

Navicat Monitor version 2.0 is now available for sales at Navicat Online Store and is priced at $499/token (commercial) and $199/token (non-commercial). One token is needed to unlock one MySQL Server /1 MariaDB Server/1 SQL Server.

