According to RPRNA, China’s BOE will supply OLED displays for at last some of the 2020 iPhones in 2020: more than LG and less than Samsung.

Quoting unnamed “Korean media reports,” the article says BOE will ship 45 million OLED panels for Apple’s smartphone by 2021. Samsung will still keep the bulk of iPhone orders, but the orders have dropped last year, according to RPRNA.

BOE Display, founded in 1993 in Beijing China, is one of the world’s leading display maker, producing both LCDs and OLEDs. The company also produces LCD backlighting units and solar panels

