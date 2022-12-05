According to the latest Canalys estimates, the global smart personal audio market suffered its second consecutive decline in quarter three (Q3) of 2022, with shipments down 4% to 113.6 million units.However, it’s good news for Apple.

Apple (including Beats) defended its leadership position with the second-generation AirPods Pro launch, which led to a 34% increase in shipments and a 31% market share. Sales increased 34% year-over-year, and Apple’s market share grew from 24.6% in the third quarter of 2021.

Canalys says Samsung (and its Harman subsidiaries) took second place, but its shipments fell 15% despite its new Galaxy Buds2 Pro launch. India’s local vendor boAt took third place with a 5% market share, but its growth rate slowed to 50%. Xiaomi and Skullcandy came fourth and fifth with 4% and 3% shares respectively.

Canalys says TWS (true wireless stereo) remained the only category (including wireless earphones and wireless headphones) to show an increase, with 6% growth to 76.9 million units in the quarter.

