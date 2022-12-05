The growth of Apple News+ appears to be slowing, new circulation figures obtained by Press Gazette suggest.

Apple News + is a news aggregator app developed by Apple for its iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS operating systems. The tech giant says the subscription service has over 300 publications onboard.

According to Press Gazette, the top 25 titles on Apple’s premium news aggregation service had a combined circulation of 1,333,088 in the first half of 2022, according to a ranking provided by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM). This is up 6% year-on-year from the first half of 2021, when the top 25 had a combined circulation of 1,254,802.

However, the total has fallen 18% from the second half of last year when top 25 AN+ circulations totalled 1,622,823, according to Press Gazette. AN+ circulations are calculated by the AAM using average unique opens per issue of a magazine.

You can subscribe to Apple News+ for US$9.99 or to Apple One, a bundle that includes Apple News+ and other Apple services. The latter starts at $16.95 per month for an individual plan.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related