Apple TV+ has been recognized by the BAFTA Children & Young People Awards with wins for children’s content including the Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo” in the Content for Change category; the Academy Award nominee “Wolfwalkers” for Best Feature Film; SAG Award nominee Chris O’Dowd for Best Performer in “Here We Are: Notes For Living on Planet Earth”; and acclaimed children’s series “Lovely Little Farm” for Best Pre-School Live Action program.

These honors mark Apple’s first BAFTA Children & Young People Award wins and are the latest in a string of accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries and series earning 288 wins and 1,244 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”The BAFTA Children & Young People Awards awards are a celebration of the incredible breadth and creativity of UK and international programming for children and young people spanning film, games and television as well as the next generation of changemakers and innovators through the Content for Change category.

Apple landed BAFTA Children & Young People Awards for:

“El Deafo”

Content for Change

“Wolfwalkers”

Feature Film

“Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

Performer — Chris O’Dowd

“Lovely Little Farm”

Pre-School — Live Action

All programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

