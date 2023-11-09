Southeast Asia’s smartphone shipment volumes declined 2% year-over-year (YoY) but increased 3% quarter (QoQ) in quarter three (Q3) 2023, signaling a recovery in the region’s smartphone demand, reports Counterpoint Research.

The fastest-growing brands were TECNO, Infinix, and Apple, the research group adds. iPhone shipments increased by 19% YoY during the quarter. Apple is still seeing a strong demand for the iPhone 13 and 14 series, adding to the demand for the newly launched 15 series, according to Counterpoint Senior Analyst Glen Cardoza.

Most key Southeast Asia (SEA) countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam showed a double-digit decline in Q2 2023, but they improved in Q3 2023, hinting a relief for manufacturers ahead of an important festive quarter, he. However, on an annual level, Counterpoint foresees a YoY decline of about 8% for the region in 2023.

The research group says SEA remains an important market for the tech ecosystem due to its under-penetration in many areas, like online banking, e-wallet usage, online shopping and overall Internet usage.

