A list of 3D movies have appeared on the Apple TV app and in the iTunes Movie Store, which seems to be a move to prepare content for the launch of Apple Vision Pro, reports Tom’s Guide.

Whether these are destined for the headset is purely speculation at the moment, but given Apple’s focus on showing you 3D movies on the headset during its 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference, it’s fair to assume this is a move in preparation for it, the article adds.

The movie list was found in tvOS 17.2 beta, discovered by FlatpanelsHD, and it is a catalog of pre-existing films that have already been given the 3D treatment in a past cinema release. They include:

47 Ronin

Cirque Du Soleil: Worlds Away

Everest

Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters

Jurassic World Dominion

Kung Fu Panda 3

Mortal Engines

Pacific Rim Uprising

Sanctum

Shrek

Skyscraper

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Little Princess

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Trolls

Trolls World Tour

Warcraft

The Apple Vision Pro is a US$3,499 (and higher) “Spatial Computer” that is due to arrive, in Apple’s words, in “early 2024.” Personally, I suspect “early” means anytime before summer. And apparently the Vision Pro will only be available in limited quantities at first.

