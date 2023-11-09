A list of 3D movies have appeared on the Apple TV app and in the iTunes Movie Store, which seems to be a move to prepare content for the launch of Apple Vision Pro, reports Tom’s Guide.
Whether these are destined for the headset is purely speculation at the moment, but given Apple’s focus on showing you 3D movies on the headset during its 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference, it’s fair to assume this is a move in preparation for it, the article adds.
The movie list was found in tvOS 17.2 beta, discovered by FlatpanelsHD, and it is a catalog of pre-existing films that have already been given the 3D treatment in a past cinema release. They include:
47 Ronin
Cirque Du Soleil: Worlds Away
Everest
Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters
Jurassic World Dominion
Kung Fu Panda 3
Mortal Engines
Pacific Rim Uprising
Sanctum
Shrek
Skyscraper
Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Little Princess
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Trolls
Trolls World Tour
Warcraft
The Apple Vision Pro is a US$3,499 (and higher) “Spatial Computer” that is due to arrive, in Apple’s words, in “early 2024.” Personally, I suspect “early” means anytime before summer. And apparently the Vision Pro will only be available in limited quantities at first.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today